Micky Moore: Shrewsbury’s director of football departs

Moore joined Town back in May 2023 and has been at the Shropshire club for two-and-a-half years.

He was poached by chairman Roland Wycherley from then League One rival Cheltenham after four-and-a-half years with the Gloucestershire side. With the Robins he had achieved two of their highest finishes in their EFL history.

During his tenure at the Croud Meadow, Moore worked with four different coaches and oversaw a difficult period culminating in relegation from League One after more than a decade.

His first appointment was Matt Taylor, but he was sacked early in January 2024 after a run of seven defeats in eight games.

Paul Hurst was then appointed, and he managed to keep Town in the third tier in the 2023-24 season, as they avoided relegation on the penultimate game of the season.

He left after just nine months in charge after one win in 12, which led to Moore appointing rockstar Gareth Ainsworth.

He left the club in March this year as he joined League Two side Gillingham. That then led to Michael Appleton being appointed, who is still in charge of the side.

Shrews once again have had a difficult start to the season. They drew on the opening day of the campaign but have since gone on to lose heavily at Tranmere last weekend, and then get knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round after defeat at Grimsby on Tuesday night.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club can confirm director of football Micky Moore has left his role by mutual consent and departs with immediate effect.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Micky for his hard work over the past two and a half years. The processes he has implemented - including strengthening the pathway from our academy to the first team - will benefit the club for many years to come.

“We wish Micky the best of luck for the future.”