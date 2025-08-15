Comment: The inside story behind Micky Moore’s Shrewsbury Town departure

The director of football left the club by mutual consent on Friday afternoon - 24 hours before their League Two clash against Colchester United.

Moore has never been popular among the Shrewsbury fanbase, but in 2025 it hit new lows with chants of ‘Micky Moore get out of our club’ constantly ringing around the Croud Meadow, or in fact, whichever away stadium they were playing at.

His time in Shropshire has coincided with the club’s downturn. They have been in wretched form over the last couple of years, which culminated in them being relegated from the third tier of English football after a decade at the level.

Yet what does seem strange is the timing of his departure. It is mid-August, the transfer window has just over two weeks left. A lot of players in head coach Michael Appleton’s squad have been recruited by Moore this summer, so why now?

The start to the season has been poor, there is no getting away from that. Town drew against Bromley but have had bad results and performances against Tranmere and Grimsby.

But three games is not enough to judge success by, no matter how poor the displays have been. So if the club had no faith in Moore, which clearly they don’t, then why wait until his fingerprints are all over the current crop of players?