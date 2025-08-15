Manslaughter arrest after man, 61, dies following row outside Bridgnorth pub

West Mercia Police said the man was involved in an argument outside the Black Horse Hotel in Bridge Street in the town at around 10.30pm on Saturday (August 9).

During the argument it is believed he may have hit his head.

Police said the man died on Tuesday (August 12) and officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time to better understand if the two incidents are connected.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter but has since been released on bail. Police enquiries are ongoing.

The Black Horse Hotel. Photo: Google

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “First of all I would like to pass on my condolences to the family and friends of the man who has sadly died.

“I know an incident like this brings great concern to the local community and I would like to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident.

“The man’s death is currently being investigated and would I urge anyone who may have seen an altercation on Bridge Street on Saturday evening at around 10.30pm to please get in touch.

“We know it would have been busy in Bridgnorth on Saturday so if you have any information, no matter how small you think it may be, please contact us.”

Call police on 01743 261825 quoting incident number 99i of August 12.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at https://orlo.uk/YUZOx or on 0800 555 111.