Heartbroken Telford cafe owner's appeal after thieves swipe 'jelly tots and biscuits' in two break-ins

The Early Bird Cafe, at Wellington railway station, was targeted in two separate incidents this week which saw windows broken, as well as stock and a staff tips jar allegedly taken from the business.

British Transport Police say enquiries are "ongoing" after a window was smashed at the cafe on August 12, before a break-in at the premises two days later on August 14 saw sugar-hungry thieves make off with a haul of "jelly tots and shortbread biscuits".

Owner Naz Akhtar said the incident had left her "angry and disappointed", with the business was forced to close this week to clean up broken glass and other damage.

Damage at the Early Bird Cafe, Wellington on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

"To be targeted like this twice is soul-crushing. It’s not just the money. It’s the trust that’s been shattered," she said.

“We’re trying to build something good here, but it’s hard to stay hopeful when someone keeps tearing it down.

"But I need to pay my rent at the end of the month, all my income relies on this cafe being open, so I can't afford to sit around and mope."

The cafe celebrated its one-year anniversary under the current ownership on August 1, Naz and husband Imran having brought the former Whistle Stop and Platelayer Cafe back into use after several years of vacancy.

Owner Imran Riaz at the Early Bird Cafe, Wellington on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

She says a donation from Wellington-based law firm CS Solicitors allowed the business to repair the damage and re-open on August 13, before the business was targeted again the following morning at around 3am.

The cafe was back open today(August 14), but lost two commercial catering orders while the clean-up was underway, vital income which the business says will be hard to replace.

"We had to cancel two massive orders which is a big hit for a business this size," she added.

"We're losing these contracts because some idiot thinks it's ok to steal from us.

"We do a lot of work in the community, we have clubs for the over 60's, we're involved with the friends group, we're part of the community. I've given up a full time job and so has my husband, it's taken such a lot to start up a business."

Damage at the Early Bird Cafe, Wellington on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

The cafe is urging anyone with information on the break ins, or who may have seen anyone carrying stock from the cafe through the streets of Wellington, to contact the authorities.

British Transport Police are also urging anyone with information which might be relevant to their enquiries to get in touch.

"We received a report at 7.40am this morning, 14 August, of a burglary at a cafe on platform one at Wellington station," said a spokesperson for British Transport Police.

"Officers attended and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"An investigation has also been launched into an incident of criminal damage at the same location on Tuesday August 12.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 109 of 14/08/25."