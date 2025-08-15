Firefighters tackle blaze in woodland near Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Isle Lane in Bicton, north of Shrewsbury, at around 1.45pm on Friday.

Upon arrival, the Shrewsbury crew found that a fire had broken out in the undergrowth of a wooded area.

They tackled the blaze using a hose reel jet, shovels, forks and brooms.

The stop message, which indicates the fire was under control, was received at 3.36pm.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Isle Lane in Bicton, north of Shrewsbury, at around 1.45pm on Friday. Photo: Google

The incident is just one of many fires that have broken out around the county that have involved parched grass and undergrowth following the hot and dry summer Shropshire has experienced so far.

The fourth heatwave of the summer hit the country this week - with only 2mm of rainfall overall in the week ending 12 August.

Following a large wildfire in Claverley, near Bridgnorth on Thursday, Wildfire Support Officer Craig Jackson reiterated the service's warning to the public to avoid anything which could trigger a wildfire during the exceptionally dry spell.

He said: "We are still warning residents not to take barbecues into the countryside, be careful disposing of glass bottles and smoking material and please do not have bonfires during this dry period."