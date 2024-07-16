Gallery in the gorge celebrates the art of printmaking with the return of a popular fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Preparations are underway for the return of the Printmakers' Fair at the Footprint Gallery in Jackfield.

It's the second year the event has taken place, showcasing an array of printmaking techniques - some of which date back hundreds of years.

Around 16 local artists are taking part in the exhibition, which returns on July 26, 27 and 28.

A recent exhibition at the Footprint Gallery is hosted work from artists and school children on the theme of comparing life in Jackfield during the Industrial Revolution and today

Visitors can expect to find an array of techniques on show, including linocuts, woodcuts, silkscreen and etching.

Admission to the fair is free, and visitors will have the opportunity to purchase artwork on the day.

Curator, Rod Sheppard with willow pattern plates by Barrow School in a recent exhibition at the Footprint Gallery in Jackfield

Taking place later in the year is the return of Secret Severn, a popular week-long event around Jackfield to showcase the work of new and well-established artists.

The event includes a main exhibition at the gallery in Fusion, next to the Jackfield Tile Museum, as well as multiple open and pop-up studios in and around the area. All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm from September 6 to 15.

Organisers Rod Sheppard and Jan Park said the event - which attracts more than 2,000 visitors from around the country, will be "bigger and better" than ever before.

More information about the events, and others at the gallery, is available online at footprintgallery.co.uk.