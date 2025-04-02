Watch: The gorgeous market town that ‘everyone’s talking about’: Why locals and tourists love it in Ironbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Located on the bank of the River Severn sits one of the prettiest towns in Shropshire: Ironbridge.

The historic town is famed for many things - from the Iron Bridge, the first major bridge in the world made of cast iron that was built in 1779 and where the town earned its name, to the thriving community of independents that line the river.

Its rich history compels tourists from all over the world to visit - and there's no doubt that they have a great time.

They can be seen walking up and down the streets of Ironbridge, peeking into the shops of independent businesses and eating pork pies from the infamous shop Eley’s.

But it’s equally loved by the people who live here - and who have shaped the town into a community over the years.

Ironbridge

Mark Alford, from top-rated cafe Tea Emporium in the Square, said he loves the “diversity of the people” in Ironbridge.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Mark, who has been in Ironbridge for five years now, explained: “We get an awful lot of tourists - and we get an awful lot of people, locals and whatnot.

“My other half wanted a cafe or a coffee shop, something like that. We fell upon this [site] by pure luck, and we loved it. It's just a lovely place.