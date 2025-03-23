24 triumphant pictures from the Ironbridge half marathon, including cheeky placards of encouragement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ironbridge Half Marathon running event, dubbed the 'run through history', has been a local fixture since 1989, and runners travelled from far and wide, including one from overseas.

A couple from Musselburgh, near Edinburgh competed, as well as three people from Plymouth, half a dozen from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, several from south Wales and a cohort from a Derby running club.

There were strong contingents from Shropshire, including from organisers Telford Harriers, Cleobury Mortimer Running Club, Shropshire Shufflers, Newport Running Club, Lawley Running Club, Wrekin Road Runners and Shrewsbury Athletics Club.

Runners in the Ironbridge Half Marathon passing through Ironbridge. Photo by David Bagnall

More than 460 runners brave the howling winds, snow and hail showers to take part in the Ironbridge Half Marathon

The Ironbridge Half Marathon 2025 Finishers Medals, uniquely handmade by the team at the Coalport China Museum.

A cheeky placard to cheer on runners

Runners tackle an uphill climb

Supporters were out in their numbers on the bridge

Gentle encouragement for Jacob...

Youngsters braved the drizzle to support their dad

A runner on the charge

Runners were well supported by cheers and applause

Thumbs up from this racer...

A runner shows his appreciation to the crowds lining the bridge

The picturesque Iron Bridge, with supporters awaiting runners

Competitors from several running clubs hit the road in Telford

It was from the latter club that the winner emerged, Paul Jones, who completed the race in a nippy one hour, 16 minutes and one second.

First lady across the finishing line was Kate Wells of Telford Athletics Club, who retained her crown as speediest woman at the Ironbridge race in 2024. She finished in 1 hour, 24 minutes and 29 seconds.

Paul and Kate were the first man and woman to get their hands on coveted medals which were created at the Coalport China Museum.

This was the 34th edition of the race. It started and finished at Telford Town Park, taking in some of the region’s most picturesque spots, meandering along what was once part of the old Great Western Railway line.

Runners passed several museums, including Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalport China Museum and Jackfield Tile Museum, and ran over the Iron Bridge itself.

Mark Rogers, one of the organisers, said the event went “absolutely magnificently”.

“We’ve had a really good day. It was the fastest finish we’ve had, meaning the slowest finisher was the fastest last place we’ve had.

“It was a marvellous race with some really good runners. It was really competitive.

“The weather was drizzly, but it was perfect running conditions.

“Everyone finished with a smile on their face and finished safely, so that’s the main thing.”

Mark said that around 150 volunteers helped with all manner of tasks, mainly marshalling.

The organisers also received “good support” from local businesses in Telford town centre, he added.

“Myself and my wife went round some of the businesses a few weeks ago to let them know so they could get more staff in if they needed to,” he said.

“Novello Lounge were giving a free glass of bubbly to anyone who showed their medal, and Costa were doing a roaring trade from what I’m told.

“Hopefully Southwater will have got an extra boost after the race.”