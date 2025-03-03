'We pride ourselves on quality': Ironbridge family working to create high quality and popular pork pies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Eley's of Ironbridge is a popular feature of any trip to the town, set next to the eponymous bridge overlooking the River Severn.

Opened 60 years ago by Tim Eley as part of his butchers shop, bought from his earnings working at Ironbridge Power Station, the shop quickly became a popular attraction due to the quality of the pies produced.

Tim's son Tom now runs the shop alongside his sister Charlotte and said the process now had remained the same as it had when his father first started.

The art of making pork pies at Eley's is still a traditional one

He said: "They're traditionally hand-raised around a wooden dolly, which we still do in the shop to this day, and it's still the same quality pork and the fat that is used in pork pies, as well as them being lidded and having the jelly, which is a key factor in pork pies.