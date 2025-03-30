Person rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury
A person had to be rescued from the river in Shrewsbury today.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Shrewsbury following reports of a person in the water at 1.20pm on Sunday (March 30).
A spokesperson said three fire engines along with a water rescue unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury.
Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel were also on the scene.
"One person was rescued from river by a swift water rescue technician," the fire service spokesperson said, adding that the casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.