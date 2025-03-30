Person rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Shrewsbury following reports of a person in the water at 1.20pm on Sunday (March 30).

A spokesperson said three fire engines along with a water rescue unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury.

Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel were also on the scene.

"One person was rescued from river by a swift water rescue technician," the fire service spokesperson said, adding that the casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.