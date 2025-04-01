A warm welcome awaits at the new Memory Cafe in Ironbridge
The Home Instead Memory Cafe is coming to Ironbridge, thanks to the generosity of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, which has kindly offered to host this valuable community group.
Taking place in the welcoming setting of The Glass Classroom at Enginuity, this monthly gathering provides a safe and friendly space for those living with dementia, memory issues, and their caregivers.
The Memory Cafe isn’t just a place to meet—it’s a place of friendship. With a variety of engaging activities, including crafts, games, and social time, the cafe offers an opportunity for individuals to enjoy themselves in a relaxed and understanding environment. It’s about making new friends, sharing experiences, and creating moments of joy.
The Community Engagement Lead, for Home Instead Telford South, shared her enthusiasm, stating: “We are delighted to be able to offer additional Memory Cafes in our community. These groups provide a vital space where those living with dementia and their carers can come together for support, companionship, and fun, all in a non-judgmental and welcoming environment.”
No booking is required, and attendance is completely free. The cafe runs on the last Tuesday of every month from 10 am to 12 noon at The Glass Classroom, adjacent to Enginuity, in Coalbrookdale.
Upcoming dates for the Memory Cafe in 2025:
Tuesday 29th April
Tuesday 27th May
Tuesday 24th June
Tuesday 29th July
Tuesday 26th August
Tuesday 30th September
Tuesday 28th October
Tuesday 25th November
Tuesday 30th December
Whether you are living with dementia, caring for someone who is, or simply looking to connect with others who understand, the Memory Cafe is here for you. Come along, enjoy a cuppa, take part in fun activities, and be part of a supportive community.
For more information, contact Home Instead Telford South at 01952 913219.