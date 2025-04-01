A warm welcome awaits at the new Memory Cafe in Ironbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taking place in the welcoming setting of The Glass Classroom at Enginuity, this monthly gathering provides a safe and friendly space for those living with dementia, memory issues, and their caregivers.

The Memory Cafe isn’t just a place to meet—it’s a place of friendship. With a variety of engaging activities, including crafts, games, and social time, the cafe offers an opportunity for individuals to enjoy themselves in a relaxed and understanding environment. It’s about making new friends, sharing experiences, and creating moments of joy.

The Community Engagement Lead, for Home Instead Telford South, shared her enthusiasm, stating: “We are delighted to be able to offer additional Memory Cafes in our community. These groups provide a vital space where those living with dementia and their carers can come together for support, companionship, and fun, all in a non-judgmental and welcoming environment.”

No booking is required, and attendance is completely free. The cafe runs on the last Tuesday of every month from 10 am to 12 noon at The Glass Classroom, adjacent to Enginuity, in Coalbrookdale.

Upcoming dates for the Memory Cafe in 2025:

Tuesday 29th April

Tuesday 27th May

Tuesday 24th June

Tuesday 29th July

Tuesday 26th August

Tuesday 30th September

Tuesday 28th October

Tuesday 25th November

Tuesday 30th December

Whether you are living with dementia, caring for someone who is, or simply looking to connect with others who understand, the Memory Cafe is here for you. Come along, enjoy a cuppa, take part in fun activities, and be part of a supportive community.

For more information, contact Home Instead Telford South at 01952 913219.