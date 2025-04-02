Imposing chapel in historic Ironbridge Gorge to go under the hammer next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Fletcher Memorial Wesleyan Methodist Chapel will be a familiar sight for many making the journey in or out of the historic Ironbridge Gorge.

Named after Anglican vicar of Madeley, John Fletcher, construction of the Italianate red brick chapel built up high over the road was completed in 1886 at a cost of £1,290.

Photo: Savills/Zoopla

The Grade II-listed chapel closed less than 100 years later, and was de-registered as a place of worship on June 26, 1970. It has had several uses since, with the first floor being most recently used as a fitness centre.

Now, the imposing building is looking for a new owner as it goes under the hammer at auction next week.

The building currently consists of an internal floor area of about 4,952 square feet which includes the ground, first and half landing areas.

The historic property is being auctioned by Savills, and will be going under the hammer on April 8 with bids starting at £95,000.

The listing is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/69788846