Vintage tractor run taking place this weekend

The Shropshire Vintage Tractor Road Run takes place on Sunday, April 6, from 10am, with a lunchtime stop on Bridgnorth High Street.

The classic vehicles will drive through Ironbridge, Broseley and Bridgnorth as the 26th annual charity run takes place - and organisers are looking forward to a welcoming reception along the streets.

The event will begin and end at Apley Farm Shop, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, and the vehicles will travel to Bridgnorth, stopping for lunch in the High Street.

Organisers say it is also not too late for those with vintage tractors who would like to take part. Entries can be taken on the morning, but they must be before 9am at the start point at Apley Farm Shop.

The event is raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Speaking last month organiser David Spruce of Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club said he was really looking forward to it.

“We are shaping up for another great Vintage Tractor Run this year,” he said.

“We are expecting more than 125 vintage tractors to take part and are hoping, once again, to raise thousands of pounds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, where every penny we raise each year goes.

“The club is very proud of the 26 events we’ve put on and the money we’ve raised, but it’s also always a wonderful celebration of these vehicles and is well received with people lining the streets and waving to the drivers, who always have a lot of fun.”

The route will be as follows - starting at the Apley Farm Shop at 10am, and turning left at the main road.

Directions will then follow left for Allscott, left for Worfield, left for Stapleford, past the Apley Farm Shop site and straight over the road on to the private estate, come off the estate at Norton, Sutton Maddock, Sutton Wood, Coalport, Ironbridge, across the river, Broseley, Linley Green, Linley Brook, Smithys', Haughton, Tasley, Bridgnorth High St (Road Closed ) for the lunch break - arriving about 12pm, at 2pm leave Bridgnorth High St, down New Road, across the bridge in Low Town, left at the Bandon Arms, left into the Apley Estate, and back to the finish point at Apley Farm Shop.