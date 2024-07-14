28 fun photos from Newport Show as Great British Bake Off winner makes appearance

The show, which has been running for more than 113 years, returned on Saturday with thousands of visitors flocking to the the Chetwynd Deer Park for the fun.

The show is renowned for its great entertainment, fantastic food on offer, and celebrity guests. This year, saw Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown on hand to share recipes along with a line-up of top chefs from across the region.

Popular farming YouTuber, Olly 'Blogs' Harrison, who boasts more than 128,000 subscribers on the video platform, was also in attendance at the festival, talking about his life, work, and his videos.

The Newport Show in full swing with Alice Ravenscroft, 4 and sister Grace, 8 from Whitchurch with Rainbow

Newport Show's 'Main Ring' hosted a YFC fun Tug of War competition that brought together young farmers from across the region as well as a dog show on the main showground.

Additionally, the show featured classic cars, vintage tractors, a creative crafts tent, street food area and scores of local trade stalls.

Appearing for the first time were the Broke FMX Motor Bike Display Team, featuring the UK's leading freestyle motocross riders who undertook some heart-stopping tricks.

The motocross riders were joined by mountain bike stunt demo squad Team M.A.D who gave younger visitors the chance to take part in their own tricks during a controlled riding session.