'They thought it was an April fools joke' - Newport café owner describes shocking moment when car crashes into building

Yesterday morning (April 1), emergency services were called to Stafford Street car park in Newport after a car collided with a wall and a ticket machine.

The vehicle was left resting up against the rear of a popular café, Tabitha's, in the spot where a shop worker had been just minutes before.

Owner of the café for more than seven years, Elisa Plant had to reassure customers and residents that the incident was not an 'April fools joke'.

The café owner said both she and her colleague Lorna were "quite shaken" after opening the back door of the premises to find the rear of the car in their face.