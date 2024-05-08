'Why can't people leave things alone?' Telford hall volunteers disappointed by latest bizarre theft
Volunteers at a Telford community events hall have been left flummoxed by the theft of a concrete slab.
By Megan Jones
In the last 12 months, Belmont Hall in Wellington has been the target of a series of bizarre thefts.
Less than a year ago, volunteers discovered their five-foot Coronation rose bush had been stolen in the dead of night.
In December, a six-foot by two-foot banner advertising their community coffee mornings was yanked off the railings. And now, someone has run off with a concrete slab.