Telford night venue brings in scanner to catch out fake IDs and bolster security

Albert's Shed, in Southwater, has been loaned the scanner by West Mercia Police to help safeguard patrons.

The machine is designed to meticulously verify identification documents, effectively identifying fraudulent IDs and compiling a comprehensive database for future reference and analysis.

The technology helped identify and locate a murder suspect in Brighton recently, proving it can be a critical asset for law enforcement.

David Gregg, operations manager at Albert's Shed, expressed gratitude towards West Mercia Police.

"We are truly grateful to West Mercia Police for providing us with the opportunity to use this cutting-edge technology. The introduction of ID scanners underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our patrons."

The venue has also introduced anti-spiking lids for customers to use to cover their drinks and reduce the risk of being spiked.