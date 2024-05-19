Man jailed after series of thefts from stores

West Mercia Police said that Craig Childe had been locked up for 14 weeks.

They said the 36-year-old, formerly of Pollys Lock in Newport, was convicted at Court on Friday, May 17, of several theft offences in Newport.

PC Rich Edward said Childe had been arrested by the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team following seven theft offences being reported at B&M, Savers and Cosy Hall in the town.

PC Edward said: “I am pleased with the outcome of this case. Acquisitive crimes such as these are often seen as a victimless crime; however, we know from working closely with retailers that it not only impacts upon the business and their employees, but also the public.

"I hope the result of this case demonstrates that we are committed to bringing offenders to justice. Shoplifting is a priority for our team, and we are working hard to support retailers in reducing offences in Newport."