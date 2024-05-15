Builder given driving ban and £1,485 court bill for smoking a joint behind the wheel
A self-employed builder stopped by police in Shrewsbury and found to be high on cannabis, has been handed a court bill of nearly £1,500 and banned from the road for 16 months.
Daniel Rowton, of Beech Street in Highley, was stopped in his BMW on Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury on December 5 at around 1pm.
Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said police then noticed a “strong smell of cannabis” emanating from the 28-year-old's car.