Builder given driving ban and £1,485 court bill for smoking a joint behind the wheel

A self-employed builder stopped by police in Shrewsbury and found to be high on cannabis, has been handed a court bill of nearly £1,500 and banned from the road for 16 months.

By Richard Williams
Daniel Rowton, of Beech Street in Highley, was stopped in his BMW on Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury on December 5 at around 1pm.

Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said police then noticed a “strong smell of cannabis” emanating from the 28-year-old's car.

