Second chance to see a steam engine in Shropshire this week - times for journey through county

While Tuesday's Welsh Marches Express took in the southern end of Shropshire earlier in the week, it will be the northern and eastern areas that will enjoy the sights and sounds of steam on Thursday.

Locomotive Services Limited, based in Crewe, is testing one of its engines on a circular route via Chester, Shrewsbury and Stafford.

The engine is 70000 Britannia, a British Railways Britannia class express engine which was the first of its type to be built and the first loco built by the nationalised company back in 1951.

It was the first of 55 engines of its type to be constructed in the 1950s, of which there are now just two in existence.

Built for pulling express passenger trains between London and Norwich, it was used by British Railways for 15 years before being withdrawn in 1966.

Since then Britannia has been preserved and based at heritage railways across the country, including the Severn Valley Railway.

British Railways express engine No. 70000 Britannia. Photo: Locomotive Services Group

It is now operated by Locomotive Services Limited at Crewe, hauling excursion trains around the country.

For those wanting to see it on Thursday, these are the times:

Wrexham General - 11.17-11.19am

Ruabon - 11.25am

Chirk - 11.31am

Gobowen - 11.35am

Shrewsbury 11.58m-12.03pm

Once at Shrewsbury station, the train then reverses to Coton Hill sidings, where it arrives at 12.08pm before departing at 12.42pm for the return leg to Crewe.

After leaving Coton Hill, it will pass through:

Shrewsbury - 12.47pm

Wellington - 1.05pm

Oakengates - 1.10pm

Telford Central - 1.12pm

Shifnal - 1.16pm

Cosford - 1.23pm

Penkridge - 2.52pm

Rickerscote - 2.59pm

Stafford - 3.02pm

Real-time information for the first half of the journey can be found here, with the second leg here.