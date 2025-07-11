Injured hiker rescued from Stiperstones with help of search and rescue volunteers

West Mercia Search and Rescue said it had been called to assist paramedics with rescuing the hiker from the Stiperstones area last night (Thursday, July 11).

The team helped carry the casualty down to a path where an ambulance could access a road.

West Mercia Search and Rescue helped get the injured hiker off the Stiperstones. Picture: West Mercia Search and Rescue

The hiker was taken to hospital for checks.

A post from West Mercia Search and Rescue on social media said: "Last night our team was contacted to assist in the extraction of an injured hiker from the Stiperstones area.

"On arrival, West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics were already on scene providing medical care to the casualty.

"It was a joint effort to carry the hiker via litter down a difficult path to a road where an ambulance could access.

"The hiker was then transported to a nearby hospital for a check over.

"Many thanks to the team members and @officialwmas for combining forces on a successful extraction. We would also like to wish the hiker a speedy recovery."