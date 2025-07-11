Historic Lancaster bomber to fly over Shropshire this weekend - here's where and when

The British Second World War heavy bomber will be flying in for the return of Newport Show this Saturday (July 12).

But those without a ticket for 'Shropshire's best one-day show' might be able to catch a glimpse of the plane in the skies above the West Midlands on its way in.

The treat is all thanks to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight which conducts up to 900 flypasts each year in addition to several airshows and events over the summer months.

Lancaster Bomber flying over Perton in May

According to the flight schedule published by military-airshows.co.uk, the Lancaster Bomber will be flying over the Newport Show following a flypast at Baddesley Ensor Party in the Park in Warwickshire.

It's estimated that the iconic plane is set to leave Warwickshire between 1.04pm and 1.34pm on Saturday.

It will then fly over Dudley sometime between 1.15pm and 1.45pm.

Arrival at the Newport Show is expected between 1.27pm and 1.57pm.