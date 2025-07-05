'A great day out' - Final preparations under way for Newport Show 2025

Touted as Shropshire’s 'best one-day show', Newport Show is set to return to Chetwynd Deer Park on Saturday, July 12.

Each year, the agricultural show draws in visitors from around the country, who flock to Shropshire for a day of family entertainment, fantastic food and celebrity guests.

This year, the show will welcome author and broadcaster Juliet Sear who is known for being ITV's This Morning's resident baker.

She will be joined by Shropshire local and Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky Laceby as well as a host of top chefs, foodies and wine experts from across Shropshire in this year’s Festival of Food area.

Newport Show is returning to Chetwynd Deer Park on July 12. Pictured are show president David Jones with (from left) Sarah Piper, Sally Western, Kitty Ing, Emma Haselwood and Gina Maher, with dogs Pippy and Ella

For the first time this year, the show will also have a country sports area, offering visitors the chance to watch a range of country sports in action and even try their hand at some of them.

The jam-packed schedule also features live music and entertainment from Urban Out Steppers dance group and the Mountain Bike Aerial Display (M.A.D.) team.

President David Jones said that the show - which will be celebrating its 135th birthday this year - is now a "well-oiled machine".

He said: "It's a fun day out for the family, we have a Lancaster bomber flyover, celebrity chefs, Bob Champion coming with the Shetland Pony Grand National.

"Lots of activities and a great day out - and it looks like it's going to be great weather as well."

Adult tickets, when bought online, cost £21 per person, while a child ticket costs £7 and a senior (aged 65 and above) ticket is £17.

Family tickets can also be purchased for £55 and provide entry for two adults and three children (aged five to 16)

Further information on the show and about tickets can be found online at newportshow.co.uk.