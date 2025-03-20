ITV's resident baker and Great British Bake Off contestant will be among stars of Newport Show 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The appearance of Juliet Sear is one of several announcements being made as preparations for the return of Newport Show begin.

The author and broadcaster is ITV's This Morning’s resident baker and has published six books. She will be joined by Shropshire local and Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky Laceby as well as a host of top chefs, foodies and wine experts from across Shropshire in this year’s Festival of Food area.

For the first time this year, the show – set to be held on Saturday, July 12 – will also have a country sports area, offering visitors the chance to watch a range of country sports in action and even try their hand at some of them.

TV baker Juliet Sear

Among attractions will be laser clay shooting, falconry talks and handling, BASC Displays and the BASC Gun Dog Scurries, and fly-fishing demonstrations and practical experiences.

The RAF will return with a flypast as the 80th anniversary of VE Day is marked across the country, and the vintage tractor rally will also feature.

Across the showground, a whole host of acts will be providing live music including rock four-piece S4TW, the '40s stylings of the Ronnies, the Got 2 Sing Choir and favourites Jack Evans and Dave Busby.

In the main ring, there will be a Shetland Pony Grand National and after its success last year, the Young Farmers Clubs’ Tug of War event is also set to make a comeback.

Nicky Laceby on Great British Bake Off series 14

Show manager Sally Western said: “As ever, we’ll have a keen focus on education too, with members of the show team already out and about at schools across the region distributing potatoes for the annual growing competition.

“The competition not only makes young people think about where their food comes from, it’s also hotly contested and a lot of fun!"

With preparations for the day well underway, the show team are once again putting out a call for volunteers to help the day run smoothly and ensure that visitors have a great day out.

Sally added: “Volunteers are at the heart of every Newport Show, their work has been recognised by Royalty after they won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service back in 2020.

“There’s roles of all kinds, so something for everyone. You could be working in the main entrance welcoming our visitors, helping trade stands set up, escorting musicians, guiding judges or directing visitors around the showground!

“Volunteers get a free ticket to the show and a refreshment voucher – so if you’re interested in helping, find out more on our website!”

More information and early bird tickets are available online at newportshow.co.uk.