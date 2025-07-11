County NHS launches ‘Think Twice, Order Right’ to stop wasted medicine

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has launched its ‘Think Twice, Order Right’ campaign to help reduce the estimated £2.6 million worth of medicines wasted unnecessarily across the area every year.

Almost 40 per cent of the waste could be avoided according to the organisation – and it says everyone can play a part in changing that.

highlighting the potential impact it said that £2.6 million is equivalent to 61,900 GP appointments, 179 hip replacement operations, or over 98,000 working hours of a Community Pharmacist.

The campaign is urging people to check what medicines they already have at home before ordering their repeat prescriptions, and to only request what they genuinely need.

It said that by doing so, people can prevent medicine shortages, reduce risks at home, and minimise environmental harm.

Minesh Parbat, Chief Pharmacist for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “We’re launching ‘Think Twice, Order Right’ because we need your help to reduce medicine waste, support safe patient care, and safeguard NHS resources.

“Small actions, like checking your medicines before ordering, can have a significant impact. Ordering unnecessary medicines can contribute to shortages, create risks at home — especially for children and pets — and once medicines have left the pharmacy, they can’t be reused or recycled.

“Thank you to everyone who is already taking these steps to help their community and NHS.”

Dr Lorna Clarson, GP and Chief Medical Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin added: “Patients often don’t realise that by ordering medicines they don’t need right now can have a real impact — from creating avoidable shortages to putting extra strain on NHS resources.

“The small step of checking what’s in your cupboard before ordering makes a big difference. It helps us focus NHS time and funding on supporting patients who truly need care, and ensures medicines are used safely and effectively.”

The campaign asks people to

- Check their current medicines before requesting more

- Only request what medicines they need, even if it appears on their repeat list

- Speak to their pharmacy team if they are unsure or need help

People can find out more about the medicines waste campaign, ‘Think Twice, Order Right’, at: ThinkTwiceOrderRight.co.uk