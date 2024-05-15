Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency worker after missing person appeal in Shrewsbury
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after a missing person appeal.
West Mercia Police had been appealing for information after a man went missing in Shrewsbury.
A spokeswoman for the force has now confirmed that further to the appeal, a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
"Thank you to all those who shared our appeal," the spokeswoman said.