Shropshire Star
Close

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency worker after missing person appeal in Shrewsbury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after a missing person appeal.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

West Mercia Police had been appealing for information after a man went missing in Shrewsbury.

A spokeswoman for the force has now confirmed that further to the appeal, a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

"Thank you to all those who shared our appeal," the spokeswoman said.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular