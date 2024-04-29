Carl Doidge, aged 38 and of Gobowen Road, Oswestry, was sentenced for four separate offences at Shrewsbury Crown Court today.

Doidge had admitted three charges – theft, assault by beating, and a non-dwelling burglary - but was also found guilty of a separate and more serious charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in a trial which took place in his absence.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, told how the assault had taken place on his partner at their home on June 28, 2022 – and was carried out when she already had broken ribs.

Police had been called after an initial assault where she was slammed into a kitchen cupboard, and they sent the defendant for a walk to calm down.

When Doidge returned the assault then continued.

Ms Carrier said the prolonged attack took place over around two hours, and involved Doidge punching and kicking his victim, as well as pulling her hair and shouting abuse.

The court was told the victim was left in "extreme pain", while Doidge offered 'no comment' when interviewed by officers following his arrest.