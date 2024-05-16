Adam Mark Barker, of George Wynn Way, Priorslee, had pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in High Street, Madeley, on February 1, 2024.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that at 8.40pm on the day Barker had been banging on his partner's door making threats. The police were called and an officer drew a Taser.

The court was told on Wednesday that Barker then drew out an old-style black police truncheon and threw it into a flower bed. No damage was done and no injuries were caused, the court was told.