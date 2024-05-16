Telford Magistrates Court heard that there have been antisocial behaviour problems at the address in Vyrnwy Road, in Oswestry since July 2022.

A representative of Shropshire Council told the court on Wednesday that they had tried to engage with the tenant of the STAR Housing property but to no avail.

Magistrates were told that there had been instances of substance misuse, drugs, a number of visitors and the strong smell of cannabis in the area. There had also been a number of arrests and a police raid on the property.