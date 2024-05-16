'Necessary and proportionate': Court gives order to shut down problem property - for three months
A house that has been the centre of drug-related antisocial behaviour for nearly two years can be closed for three months, magistrates have decided.
By David Tooley
Telford Magistrates Court heard that there have been antisocial behaviour problems at the address in Vyrnwy Road, in Oswestry since July 2022.
A representative of Shropshire Council told the court on Wednesday that they had tried to engage with the tenant of the STAR Housing property but to no avail.
Magistrates were told that there had been instances of substance misuse, drugs, a number of visitors and the strong smell of cannabis in the area. There had also been a number of arrests and a police raid on the property.