Traffic problems reported at busy crossroads on border A-road

West Mercia Police said an incident at the Llynclys crossroads on the A483, south of Oswestry, was reported shortly before 1pm

A spokesperson said: "This was reported to police shortly before 1pm as a broken down lorry near to the crossroads at Llynclys."

AA Traffic News reported that the road was partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on the A483 both ways near A495 (Fourways / White Lion crossroads)."

Traffic was still slow in the area at 4.30pm.