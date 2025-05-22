Man arrested on suspicion of possessing firearm with intent after woman assaulted and man threatened in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police is investigating after a woman was assaulted at around 12.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 21) on Faraday Drive.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her hand.

Police believe the assault is linked to an incident on Innage Lane, shortly before 3pm yesterday, when a man was threatened.

Following enquiries, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent and assault.

He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

An armed police presence was reported in the town at around 5.30pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information relating to the incidents to get in touch.

West Mercia Police Inspector Damian Kelly said: "Enquires are ongoing in relation to these incidents and our communities can expect to see an increased police presence in the local area.

"We would urge anyone who witnessed these two incidents or who can assist with our investigation, to please call PC Steven Tyrer on 01905 973704 or email steven.tyrer@westmercia.police.uk.

"You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on their website: Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers. Or by calling 0800 555111."