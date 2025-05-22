The 20 best performing Shropshire secondary schools in Shropshire based on latst GCSE English and Maths grades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pupils around Shropshire are sitting GCSE exams and revising ahead of an an anxious wait for results day on Thursday, August 21.

With this in mind, we've ranked county schools based on their 'Attainment 8' scores from data published by the British Government that is available on its website.

The data provides the overall performance of all pupils at the end of key stage 4 in 2024.

It noted: "Pupils/students included in this performance data will have experienced some disruption due to Covid-19 earlier in their schooling, which will have affected individual pupils and schools differently."

The Attainment 8 score is calculated by evaluating how well students have performed in a maximum of eight qualifications, which include: English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

Each grade that a pupil achieves is assigned a point score from 9 (highest) to 1 (lowest), and a pupil's Attainment 8 score is calculated by adding up the points for their eight subjects, with English and maths counted twice.

It was recently reported that schools in Shropshire have seen some of the biggest drops in GCSE results since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

A study by Teachers To Your Home analysed Department for Education data between 2018/19 and 2023/24 to find the areas with the biggest drop in 'Attainment 8' average scores.

Below are the top 20 secondary schools in Shropshire (within the Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin authorities) based on the results last year (2024):

1. Newport Girls' High School

Newport Girls' High School Academy, Wellington Road, Newport. Picture: Google

Newport Girls' High School topped the charts with an 'Attainment 8' score of 73.2.

A whopping 98.9 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs last year.

2. Haberdashers' Adams Grammar

Haberdashers' Adams Grammar School, Newport

Also in Newport, Haberdashers' Adams boasted an impressive 71.2 'Attainment 8' score, ranking second-best in the county.

An incredible 95.1 per cent pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs last year.

3. Thomas Telford School

Thomas Telford School

Taking third place to complete the podium places, and a top three of Telford and Wrekin schools, Thomas Telford School had an 'Attainment 8' score of 58 last year.

71.6 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs.

4. Shrewsbury High School

Shrewsbury High School

Shrewsbury High School ranked fourth with an 'Attainment 8' score of 57 while 66.7 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs last year.

5. The Priory School

The Priory School in Shrewsbury

Also in Shrewsbury, The Priory School ranked fifth with an 'Attainment 8' score of 54.

59.3 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

6. Church Stretton School

Church Stretton School

Church Stretton School was sixth-best with an 'Attainment 8' score of 51.2.

54.5 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

7. Adcote School for Girls

Adcote School for Girls

An 'Attainment 8' score of 50.8 saw Adcote School for Girls near Shrewsbury rank seventh-best in Shropshire last year.

An impressive 70.4 per per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

8. The Corbet School

The Corbet School in Baschurch. Photo: Google

In eighth, The Corbet School in Baschurch had an 'Attainment 8' score of 49.

48.5 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

9. Mary Webb School and Science College

Mary Webb School and Science College. Photo: Google

In ninth, Mary Webb School and Science College in Pontesbury had an 'Attainment 8' score of 47.9.

43.8 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

10. Sir John Talbot's School

Sir John Talbot's School and Sixth Form. Photo: Google.

Completing the top 10, Sir John Talbot's School in Whitchurch boasted an 'Attainment 8' score of 47.7.

46.1 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

11. Madeley Academy

Madeley Academy

Madeley Academy had an 'Attainment 8' score of 47.1 and ranked 11th best in Shropshire last year.

45.9 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

12. Meole Brace School

Meole Brace school in Shrewsbiry

Meole Brace School ranked 12th with an 'Attainment 8' score of 46.7.

39 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

13. Holy Trinity Academy

Holy Trinity Academy School in Priorslee in Telford.

In 13th, Holy Trinity Academy in Priorslee boasted an 'Attainment 8' score of 45.9.

44 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

14. Bridgnorth Endowed School

Bridgnorth Endowed School

Bridgnorth Endowed school had an 'Attainment 8' score of 45.4.

49.1 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

15. The Marches School

The Marches School in Oswestry

In 15th, The Marches School in Oswestry had an 'Attainment 8' score of 45.2.

46.4 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

16. The Community College, Bishop's Castle

The Community College in Bishop's Castle ranked 16th with an 'Attainment 8' score of 45.1.

46.2 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

17. The Lacon Childe School

Lacon Childe School

In 17th, the Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer had an 'Attainment 8' score of 45.1.

43.7 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

18. Oldbury Wells School

Oldbury Wells School. Pic: Google Street View

Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth ranked 18th with an 'Attainment 8' score of 44.5.

41 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

19. Oswestry School

In 19th, Oswestry School boasted an 'Attainment 8' score of 44.4.

36.5 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.

20. Hadley Learning Community - Secondary Phase

Hadley Learning Community

And, completing the top 20, Hadley Learning Community (Secondary Phase) had an 'Attainment 8' score of 43.

36 per cent of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above in Engish and maths GCSEs.