Shropshire schools' drops in GCSE results since before Covid are among worst in the country - study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Research has revealed the areas in England that have seen the biggest decline in results in the last five years, with both the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin council areas featuring in the top 10.

A study by Teachers To Your Home has analysed Department for Education data between 2018/19 and 2023/24 to find the areas with the biggest drop in 'Attainment 8' average scores.

'Attainment 8' is a measure of a pupil's average achievement across their best eight GCSE-level qualifications - and there is a maximum score of 90.

Telford & Wrekin ranked seventh-worst while Shropshire ranked eighth in a list of the 10 authorities with the biggest drop in GCSE scores.

The average Attainment 8 score in Telford & Wrekin fell to 43.3 in 2023/24, down from 46.2 in 2018/19.