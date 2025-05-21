Smart and spacious home in Telford’s Lawley Village on the market for £325,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This stylish four-bedroom detached house in Telford’s sought-after Lawley Village is on the market for £325,000 – and it’s ideal for families wanting modern space and a great location close to schools and shops.

You can view the full listing now on Purplebricks, including a virtual tour and over a dozen professional photos. It’s a beautifully kept home with an open-plan kitchen/dining space, utility room, dual-aspect lounge and a convenient downstairs cloakroom.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, with the principal bedroom enjoying its own en-suite. The rear garden is private and low-maintenance, and there’s a garage and driveway for off-road parking. Set in a modern development with a friendly community feel, it’s a real contender for families or upsizers.

Open-plan kitchen-diner ideal for family life and entertaining

At a glance:

Four-bedroom detached house in Lawley Village, Telford

Guide price: £325,000

Open-plan kitchen/diner and utility room

Principal bedroom with en-suite

Private garden, garage and driveway

Freehold property

