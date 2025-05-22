Accidental fire breaks out in an Oswestry garden from a neighbouring bonfire - fire service update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.19am reporting a fire at a property on Silverdale Drive.

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the fire involved five metres squared of conifer hedging.

The fire in the property's garden was caused accidentally by a neighbouring bonfire, the fire service said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a hose reel jet and drag rakes.

Crews checked for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.

The fire was under control by 10.45am.