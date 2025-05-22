'We're a couple of tattoo artists from council estates - now we own our own studio in Shrewsbury and we couldn't be happier'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Heart & Arrow Tattoo Studio was launched a decade ago by founders and couple Cassandra and Joe Worrall.

For the last six years, the business has been based in St John’s Hill, Shrewsbury.

But as the couple’s lease on that premises was coming to an end, they decided to “take the leap” and purchase their own site - in Coton Hill.

Heart & Arrow has moved to Coton Hill. Pictured is husband and wife team Cassandra and Joe Worrall. Photo: Tim Sturgess

For Joe, who said the industry is “all [he’s] ever known” and who followed in his father’s footsteps to become a tattoo artist, and Cassandra, who began her journey by taking on a tattooing apprenticeship in nearby Wellington, this dream has been a long time in the making.

The new site comes after six years in the former St John's Hill one. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Speaking to the Shropshire Star about how the business got its start, Cassandra said: “We moved to High Wycombe and moved to Coventry. It's nice to work in other studios and get a feel for how other studios run really, so you can perfect your own.