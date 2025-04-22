Popular tattoo studio in Shrewsbury announces move after six years in current home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Heart & Arrow has been a fixture in St John’s Hill, Shrewsbury, for the last six years and has amassed a huge following in its time.

Its owners have announced that the business will be moving into a site in Coton Hill in the same bustling town.

The change comes after the lease on the current studio was coming to an end - and the owners’ desire to “own their own shop”.

Heart & Arrow is moving from its home in St John's Hill to Coton Hill. Photo: Heart & Arrow/Google

The move was announced via the business’ official social media channels on April 16.

The full Facebook said: “WE ARE MOVING!

“If you haven’t seen our last post, our lease on the current studio was coming to an end.

"After 6 years being located on St John’s Hill we decided that normal working folk should own their own shops, so we have done a scary thing.

“We are working hard over the next two weeks getting our new place ready whilst emptying the old.

“Please bear with us, the kids are on holiday and this is a huge task after 6 years in one shop, so we may have to reschedule your appointment!

“Thank you for being so supportive and understanding, we are so lucky to have such a wonderful H&A family.”

Find out more information about Heart & Arrow and follow updates on the new studio on the business’ official social media channels.