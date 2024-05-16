Shrewsbury pub's plan aims to make 'temporary' outside Covid shelter permanent

The Hop and Friar, at St Julian's Friars, in Shrewsbury first put up its temporary shelter during the Covid lockdown in 2020 and has applied to Shropshire Council to put up a timber shelter in its place.

Planning agents in their submission to planners say: "The Hop and Friar is a popular public house in the middle of the town.

"The pub has been in service since 1874. The pub is popular for drinks and sports with a small area outside.

"It is run by the in-house manager who prides herself on running a successful pub and actively discourages anti-social behaviour."