Outside their show garden was created by volunteer Jude Boutle of Mow Grow Tidy Horticultural Services of Llanbister with plants kindly loaned by The Dingle Nursery near Welshpool.

Anyone who missed it, can watch this short film https://youtu.be/9J3Gpkh4HPo

If you have a garden you wish to open to raise money for our beneficiaries providing support for nursing and health beneficiaries call in so we can discuss and register your interest.

Some gorgeous summer gardens open 12 to 5pm, Sunday July 27 in the picture-perfect village of Berriew, SY21 8BA with its black and white cottages, church, pub riverside and Andrew Logan Museum of Sculpture.

Six very different gardens, some new, are part of this village opening with a combined admission of £7 for adults and free for children free. There will be home-made teas in the Community Centre and plants for sale.

Also open on Sunday, July 27, from 2pm to 5pm is Bryngwn Hall, Bwlch-y-Cibau near Llanfyllin SY22 5LJ.

This Grade II listed nine-acre garden with 60 acres of rolling parkland was inspired by the renowned garden designer William Emes and has opened for the National Garden Scheme for many years. There is a woodland garden, rose garden, restored herbaceous borders, and eight-acre serpentine lake.

Unusual trees and shrubs and there is a unique poison garden.

The garden was featured in Country Life last summer. Home-made teas, disabled access, dogs welcome. Admission £7 for adults and free for children.

Have you booked to see Welsh Lavender, near Builth Wells? It is open between Saturday, July 26 and Friday, August 1 (except Tuesday) from 10am to 4pm.

Situated at 1100 ft high in the hills of Mid Wales, there are spectacular views in all directions. Jeni Macfarlane’s stylish wild planting of the steep bank above the ever-popular wild swimming pond is a feast for the eyes. Learn about the distillation process and visit the wildflower area, orchards and vegetable gardens. Pre booking essential on findagarden/25832/welsh-lavender

Looking ahead to next weekend Saturday and Sunday August 2 and 3 from 1.30 to 5.30pm Moel y Gwelltyn Ucha, Llansilin, Oswestry will be open.

While on Sunday August 10 there will be another village opening Guilsfield Gardens, Guilsfield, Welshpool, four gardens will open for the first time for the National Garden Scheme.

Across Powys there are gardens open by arrangement. If you missed the dated opening, Willowbrook, Presteigne is open until August. Begun in 2013, yew hedges create garden rooms and vistas in this ¼ acre garden, includes kitchen garden, hot border, and pond garden.

Or nearby Tranquility Haven, Knightonwith its amazing Japanese inspired garden with borrowed views to Offa’s Dyke, there are winding paths, small pools and Japanese bridges (Upto 30 people). Groups don’t have to be formal, but friends, families ideal for a special occasion.

To arrange a visit, contact the owners direct, details at findagarden.ngs.org.uk