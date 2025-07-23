Set against the stunning backdrop of the Dyfi Biosphere, the event offers a unique opportunity to explore one of Europe’s leading eco-centres.

With free entry and a packed programme of interactive workshops, guided tours and talks, the open day showcases CAT’s pioneering work in sustainability, green building, renewable energy, and climate solutions.

Highlights of the day include expert-led tours of CAT’s gardens, woodlands, and sustainable buildings, hands-on activities for children and families, talks and demonstrations on climate action, green living and nature-based solutions and delicious vegetarian food from the café and local producers.

Throughout the day, CAT staff will be speaking with as many visitors as possible to gather your ideas, feedback, and perspectives – helping to shape CAT’s future, guide our redevelopment design, and inform our ongoing strategy work.

The summer open days follows the success of their spring event.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for people to experience CAT’s work up close,” said Eileen Kinsman, CAT’s co-chief executive. “Whether you’re passionate about the environment, curious about sustainable living, or just looking for a great day out, there’s something for everyone.”

Whether you’re a local looking for a fun day out, a long-time supporter, or someone curious to learn more about sustainable solutions, CAT would love to see you there.

Enjoy delicious food from CAT’s vegetarian café throughout the day.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and pre-booking is available on the CAT website.

Visitors are encouraged to travel sustainably where possible, with the T2 bus running from Machynlleth to right outside CAT and bike parking available on site.

For more information, visit: https://cat.org.uk/event/cat-summer-open-day/ .

An aerial view of CAT. Image: Crown Copyright.