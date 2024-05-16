Former soldier who broke hand of bar manager trying to help him is spared jail

Eddie Eden, 59, from Chetwynd End, Newport, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court sitting at Telford Justice Centre, after admitting one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charge relates to an incident which took place more than five years ago – on April 5, 2019.

Philip Beardwell, prosecuting, said Eden had been at the Barley pub in Newport with his wife.

Eden later told police he had drunk four to five pints, and six to eight double whiskeys, adding that he was 'happy' or 'tipsy'.

The court heard that while Eden was outside the pub his wife had been sick on a table.