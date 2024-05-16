Thief walked out of supermarket with trolley 'loaded' with gardening items

Roger Chaddock of Newfield Street, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent was under the belief that large companies were not affected by theft, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Chaddock was visiting Shrewsbury with a friend when they stopped off at Morrisons in the town, the court was told.

The 53-year-old was sitting in the car at around 2.10pm as his friend was in the supermarket using the toilet, when he spotted a trolley “loaded with large amounts of gardening items” in the foyer and got the "harebrained idea" of walking off with it, the court heard.