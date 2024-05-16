Shropshire Star
Close

Thief walked out of supermarket with trolley 'loaded' with gardening items

A thief who walked out of a supermarket with a trolley loaded with gardening items has been ordered to undertake 50 hours of unpaid work.

Plus
By Richard Williams
Published
The theft took place in the gardening section of Morrisons in Shrewsbury

Roger Chaddock of Newfield Street, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent was under the belief that large companies were not affected by theft, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Chaddock was visiting Shrewsbury with a friend when they stopped off at Morrisons in the town, the court was told.

The 53-year-old was sitting in the car at around 2.10pm as his friend was in the supermarket using the toilet, when he spotted a trolley “loaded with large amounts of gardening items” in the foyer and got the "harebrained idea" of walking off with it, the court heard.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular