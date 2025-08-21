Bakers, tea-drinkers and coffee lovers urged to join month-long hospice fundraiser

Severn Hospice’s Communi-tea Time event is a brand-new initiative from the charity, which has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends and is facing ever-rising costs.

The aim is to bring local people together and connect over tea and cake while raising vital funds for patient care.

From cosy coffee mornings, fancy afternoon teas or tempting cake sales, community groups, friends, families, workplaces and care homes can host their own event in support of the hospice.

Severn Hospice Health Care Assistants Sharon Pugh and Barbara Hyne.

“Everyone knows the power of a cuppa, cake and a good chat with friends,” said Nicky Green, Senior Community Fundraiser for Severn Hospice.

“Communi-tea Time is all about bringing local people together to make a real difference in their own community. Our amazing supporters have always been at the heart of everything we do, and this is a chance to do something simple, sociable and fun, all for a cause that touches so many people across our region.

Susie Foster and Nicky Green from the fundraising team.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small your event is, every penny raised will help local families when they need it most. Whether you host at home, in a community hall, at work or even virtually online, it’s a heartwarming way to show your support – and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a good slice of cake?”

Communi-tea hosts will each receive a free fundraising pack filled with everything needed to host a successful event including recipes, invitations, posters, bunting, a fun ‘sweet-stake’ game and more.

Communi-tea Time events can take place any day throughout October – the same month as Hospice Care Week, a national celebration of the care hospices provide to thousands of people every day.

Each year, Severn Hospice provides free, specialist care and support to 3,000 people living with incurable illness across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

To sign up and receive your free fundraising pack, visit severnhospice.org.uk/communi-tea or contact 01952 221351.