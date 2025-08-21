38 affordable home-scheme approved for Shrewsbury despite concerns

Living Space Housing’s proposal is off Cedars Drive after a previous application for 44 homes was withdrawn.

A revised Transport Assessment was submitted to address concerns previously highlighted.

Shropshire Council’s highways team raised no objection to the granting of consent, subject to the suggested contribution of £10,000 for pedestrian and cycle improvements, and £5,000 towards bus infrastructure.

Pat Jones\' garage was flooded. Picture: Pat Jones

Pat Jones, who lives in Ellesmere Road, says the area is prone to flooding. Picture: Pat Jones

However, out of 55 comments submitted by members of the public, 52 were against the scheme.

They state that Cedars Drive is too narrow for increased traffic and construction vehicles, and there are existing issues with pavement parking and poor visibility.

Nearby Ellesmere Road is also described as being extremely busy and dangerous to cross or join.

Councillors will discuss a plans for 38 homes off Cedars Drive in Shrewsbury. However, Pat Jones\' garage in nearby Ellesmere Road (inset) was flooded last year and she is one of dozens of people who have objected to the scheme. Picture: Google/Pat J

Flooding and drainage concerns were also highlighted, as was the pressure on local infrastructure, the environmental and amenity impacts, the impact on elderly and long-term residents, and allegations about misleading information.

Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee discussed the application on Tuesday (August 19) and heard three further objections had been sent in, which were focused on transport concerns and the loss of greenfield space.

“These observations from the public appear to be largely ignored by the applicant, the consultees and our planning department,” said Robert Mitchell, a retired architect who has lived in Ellesmere Road since 1981.

“The planning application was, and continues to be, riddled with inaccuracies, errors and potential untruths.

“This is a full planning application, yet nearly half the drawings are still recorded as preliminary. What is actually being proved?

“My distinct impression is that this is submission has been completed as a remote, speculative, desktop study with little or no acknowledgement of the sites specifically or Shrewsbury in general, or a lack of any empathy with the community from this developer.”

Councillor Ben Jephcott, who represents Bagley and is deputy portfolio holder for planning, also highlighted concerns around highways safety and drainage.

“More and more developments keep being approved,” he said.

“We have to look at the impact on the whole.”

Committee members were told that officers have to take documents “on face value”, but the council don’t just rely on them, and use internal and external consultees before making a recommendation.

They were also informed that, while the pool, which has has been referred to in a number of the objection comments, is expected to flood, there is no flood zone across the application zone, and the developer has submitted a sustainable drainage strategy report.

Luke Webb, planning director at Living Space Housing, said that the firm has worked closely with officers to make improvements, including reducing the number of houses, increasing the garden sizes and tree planting along the streets, and incorporating further pedestrian connectivity with a ‘dog-walking loop’ around the pond. The scheme also includes a local play area and a greater proportion of parking.

Councillor Ed Potter said he was happy to go with the officer’s recommendation with delegated responsibility for the Section 106 agreements.

“One of the public comments said maybe we shouldn’t be approving any planning applications without and up-to-date Local Plan, but unfortunately that isn’t the case,” said Cllr Potter.

“There is a need to provide houses, affordable ones particularly.

“Concerns have been raised by the local community, which are probably valid concerns in their own area, but from consultee responses, particularly around highways, thee is little in here that I can see to object to it.”