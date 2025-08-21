Three fire crews called out to rescue stricken cow

The fire service said a call came in about the stricken animal at around 8am to land in Brandwood Myddle.

Three fire engines, including the incident support unit and the rescue tender were mobilised from Wellington and Wem, a spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

An Operations officer was also in attendance.

"One cow was rescued from a ditch using animal rescue equipment," the spokesperson added.

Fire crews left the scene at 10,10am.