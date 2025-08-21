Large tree catches light in Shrewsbury
The fire service had to use axe and a hose reel jet to tackle a fire on a large tree in Shrewsbury on Thursday morning.
Published
The fire service were called out to Shoothill Ford in the county town around 3pm, following reports of a fire in the open.
.A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one large tree was on fire.
"One large tree on fire, and crews used two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and an axe to extinguish," the spokesperson added.