'She really is a nice kid, please be nice to her': Supporter's plea for teenage girl caught with kitchen knife

The 17-year-old girl appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to possessing the kitchen knife - which had a three- to four-inch blade - at Shrewsbury Railway Station in November of 2023.

Prosecutor Ros Buttler said the girl had been missing for two days and was approached by a British Transport Police officer. No threats were made with the knife.

Brendan Reedy, defending, said she was scared of a man who had "tried to kill her" so she took a knife with her. But she did not return it to a friend who owned it.

"Being forgetful is not a defence," he said.