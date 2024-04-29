Driver reported and car taken away over alleged offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers added that the driver has been reported for the offences after they seized the car in Admaston, Telford, on Saturday .

Simon Webb, a police officer at Wellington North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Officers from Wellington North seized this car in Admaston due to the driver having a revoked licence, no insurance and an illegal number plate.

Picture: Wellington North Safer Neighbourhood Team

"The driver has been reported for the above offences."