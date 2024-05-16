Oswestry man banned from shops after being slapped with Criminal Behaviour Order

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mark Vaughan-Brown, 53, formerly of Beatrice Street, Oswestry, has been slapped with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by Telford Magistrates' Court.

The order, which runs for three years, prevents Vaughan-Brown from entering Aldi, B&M, Boots, Heron Foods, Home Bargains, Morrisons, M&S, Poundland, Sports Direct, Sainsbury's or Superdrug retail premises in Oswestry.

It means that he must also leave a premises or an area when reasonably requested to do so by a member of uniformed staff.

Sergeant Tim Lever of Oswestry Safer Neighbourhoods Team said: “Oswestry SNT have spent a considerable amount of time investigating offences committed in Oswestry by Vaughan-Brown. I am happy to see that the courts are supporting us in our efforts by issuing this order.”

Anyone who believes they have witnessed a breach of the above conditions is encouraged to contact West Mercia Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers via https://orlo.uk/dekUt