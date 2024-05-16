Talking Telford: The start of summer brings the end of the Bucks' season - but not their optimism

It has brought with it longer, hazier nights, the intoxicating aroma of barbecue on the afternoon breeze and what I believe we are legally obliged to call the “business end” of the football season.

One of the things that makes me proudest to be British is the sheer reliability with which we whip out the barbecues - the minute a couple of sunny hours coincides with steady double-digit temperatures, the coals come out and the cry for a few cold ones goes up.